Who will get third vaccine doses, and is it right for the U.S. to get them before others?

FAMILY HEALTHCAST — It looks like booster shots against Coronavirus could be coming for Americans as soon as this fall. Many people are wondering who should get them, and if it’s even the right thing to do.

People with compromised immune systems because of cancer treatments, organ transplants and other medical conditions can now get booster shots. Biden administration officials have already begun developing a plan that would roll out third shots of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines as early as this fall.

Some people are getting them now. They’re going to local pharmacies, other states or even other countries – anywhere where there is no record of them having been vaccinated – to get extra doses out of concern about the Delta variant or because they are worried their protection may be wearing off.

The news that some nations, including France, Germany and Israel, have authorized booster shots for older people is spurring the trend. The CDC says just over a million people have received a third dose here in the U.S. It’s not clear how many were immunocompromised.

However, officials at the World Health Organization are firmly against booster shots in countries like the U.S., saying it will further deprive lower-income nations of desperately needed vaccines.