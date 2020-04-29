Why contact tracing is so important: Family Healthcast

(WSYR-TV) — With the exception of an occasional trip to the grocery store, most of us have spent the past six weeks only in contact with people we live with. But, what happens when we get back to business?

One of the keys to returning to a more normal life is contact tracing. Here’s how it works and why it is so important:

Positive patients get help recalling contacts

Contacts are warned of potential exposure

Identity of patient not revealed to contacts

Education, support for monitoring and separation

Encouraged to check temperature and symptoms

Health workers follow up with contacts

Contact tracing is detective work and will be done by thousands of Americans who are now being hired by health departments.

Technology will also play a role. Google and Apple are now working together on an app that uses bluetooth on your phone to alert you when you’ve been near someone who tested positive for the virus.

But, enough people will have to opt-in to make the technology effective.

As always, stay home and stay safe.