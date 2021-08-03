Will NYC’s vaccine requirement for indoor activities spike vaccination rates?

FAMILY HEALTHCAST — Would you be persuaded to get a coronavirus vaccine if you needed to show proof to eat indoors at a restaurant?

New York City is trying just that, becoming the first city in the nation to require proof of vaccination for indoor activities including going to a restaurant, working out at a gym or a theater. Its all part of Mayor Bill de Blasio’s plans to convince more people to get the shot.

As part of the new program, New York City will create a health pass called the “Key to NYC Pass” as proof of vaccination required for workers and customers at indoor dining, gyms, entertainment and performances.

Similar to a program just started in France, proof will be required starting later this month, enforcement begins in September. Millions have booked vaccine appointments in France, and the mayor hopes the same will happen in his city.

Mayor de Blasio has said that he wants to encourage New Yorkers to get vaccinated if they want to enjoy city life.

“We think it is so important to make clear that if you are vaccinated, you get to benefit in all sorts of ways. And if you’re unvaccinated, there are going to be fewer and fewer things that you’re able to do.” NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio

You won’t be required to show proof of vaccination to eat outdoors in New York City, but to dine inside you’ll have to show proof through either the city’s new digital app, the state’s excelsior digital app or a paper vaccination card.