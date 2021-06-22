Young people aren’t getting vaccinated as much as other groups, how do we motivate them?

FAMILY HEALTHCAST– The nation’s youngest adults remain the least likely to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, and what’s most alarming is that their weekly rates of vaccination are declining.

While 80 percent of adults older than 65 have been immunized, just 38.3 percent of 18 to 29-year-olds have been vaccinated. This is according to the CDC, which surveyed nearly 3000 people under 40 about their intention to get vaccinated.

Nearly half said they were unsure or did not plan on getting a coronavirus vaccine, with 18 to 24-year-olds being the least likely to have been vaccinated and most likely to be unsure about getting a shot. Concerns about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines were the primary reasons, and young people also said did not necessarily know where to go for answers.

So how do we get young people to change their minds and roll up their sleeves? According to the CDC, about 40 percent of younger unvaccinated adults said they believed others needed a vaccine more than they did. They said wanting to help others was a motivation to consider a vaccine.

Public health experts say it’s time to change the messaging about vaccines to motivate young people to get vaccines for the reason of benefitting the greater good.