SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s time for another edition of Friday Night Fever.

You can watch the highlights above or you can read the scores below of the games covered by NewsChannel 9.

Boy’s basketball

SchoolsScore
Chittenango vs. ITCChittenango – 83
ITC – 76
West Genesee vs. FowlerWest Genesee – 91
Fowler – 31
SAS vs. MarcellusMarcellus – 54
SAS – 48
Solvay vs. SkaneatelesSkaneateles – 74
Solvay – 56
Baldwinsville vs. AuburnBaldwinsville – 68
Auburn – 41
Port Byron vs. WeedsportWeedsport – 67
Port Byron – 59
Corcoran vs. J-DJ-D – 68
Corcoran – 42
Liverpool vs. F-MLiverpool – 53
F-M – 39
Niagara Falls vs. C-NSC-NS – 60
Niagara Falls – 57
ESM vs. Central SquareESM – 67
Central Square – 37

Girl’s basketball

SchoolsScore
Oswego vs. HenningerHenninger – 61
Oswego – 49
Central Square vs. ESMCentral Square – 74
ESM – 48
Auburn vs. BaldwinsvilleBaldwinsville – 70
Auburn – 52
Fulton vs. NottinghamFulton – 42
Nottingham – 20