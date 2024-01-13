SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s time for another edition of Friday Night Fever.

You can watch the highlights above or you can read the scores below of the games covered by NewsChannel 9.

Boy’s basketball

Schools Score Chittenango vs. ITC Chittenango – 83

ITC – 76 West Genesee vs. Fowler West Genesee – 91

Fowler – 31 SAS vs. Marcellus Marcellus – 54

SAS – 48 Solvay vs. Skaneateles Skaneateles – 74

Solvay – 56 Baldwinsville vs. Auburn Baldwinsville – 68

Auburn – 41 Port Byron vs. Weedsport Weedsport – 67

Port Byron – 59 Corcoran vs. J-D J-D – 68

Corcoran – 42 Liverpool vs. F-M Liverpool – 53

F-M – 39 Niagara Falls vs. C-NS C-NS – 60

Niagara Falls – 57 ESM vs. Central Square ESM – 67

Central Square – 37

Girl’s basketball