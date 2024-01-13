SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s time for another edition of Friday Night Fever.
You can watch the highlights above or you can read the scores below of the games covered by NewsChannel 9.
Boy’s basketball
|Schools
|Score
|Chittenango vs. ITC
|Chittenango – 83
ITC – 76
|West Genesee vs. Fowler
|West Genesee – 91
Fowler – 31
|SAS vs. Marcellus
|Marcellus – 54
SAS – 48
|Solvay vs. Skaneateles
|Skaneateles – 74
Solvay – 56
|Baldwinsville vs. Auburn
|Baldwinsville – 68
Auburn – 41
|Port Byron vs. Weedsport
|Weedsport – 67
Port Byron – 59
|Corcoran vs. J-D
|J-D – 68
Corcoran – 42
|Liverpool vs. F-M
|Liverpool – 53
F-M – 39
|Niagara Falls vs. C-NS
|C-NS – 60
Niagara Falls – 57
|ESM vs. Central Square
|ESM – 67
Central Square – 37
Girl’s basketball
|Schools
|Score
|Oswego vs. Henninger
|Henninger – 61
Oswego – 49
|Central Square vs. ESM
|Central Square – 74
ESM – 48
|Auburn vs. Baldwinsville
|Baldwinsville – 70
Auburn – 52
|Fulton vs. Nottingham
|Fulton – 42
Nottingham – 20