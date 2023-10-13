SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s another exciting night of high school football in Central New York.

You can see the results of the games covered by NewsChannel 9 below.

SchoolsScore
Solvay vs. Bishop LuddenBishop Ludden – 45
Solvay – 33
ITC vs. WesthillWesthill – 42
ITC – 28
Fulton vs. ESMESM – 41
Fulton – 14
South Jefferson vs. J-DSouth Jefferson – 52
J-D – 8
RFA vs. West GeneseeRFA – 21
West Genesee – 20
F-M vs. BaldwinsvilleBaldwinsville – 41
F-M – 13
Nottingham vs. Central SquareCentral Square – 51
Nottingham – 14
C-NS vs. LiverpoolC-NS – 48
Liverpool – 13
Cortland vs. HomerHomer – 41
Cortland – 8
Chittenango vs. Indian RiverChittenango – 60
Indian River – 26
Henninger vs. Auburn Auburn – 22
Henninger – 6
VVS vs. CVACVA – 35
VVS – 0
Corcoran vs. WhitesboroWhitesboro – 40
Corcoran – 7