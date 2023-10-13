SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s another exciting night of high school football in Central New York.
You can see the results of the games covered by NewsChannel 9 below. The highlights from our Friday Night Fever can be seen in the video player above.
|Schools
|Score
|Solvay vs. Bishop Ludden
|Bishop Ludden – 45
Solvay – 33
|ITC vs. Westhill
|Westhill – 42
ITC – 28
|Fulton vs. ESM
|ESM – 41
Fulton – 14
|South Jefferson vs. J-D
|South Jefferson – 52
J-D – 8
|RFA vs. West Genesee
|RFA – 21
West Genesee – 20
|F-M vs. Baldwinsville
|Baldwinsville – 41
F-M – 13
|Nottingham vs. Central Square
|Central Square – 51
Nottingham – 14
|C-NS vs. Liverpool
|C-NS – 48
Liverpool – 13
|Cortland vs. Homer
|Homer – 41
Cortland – 8
|Chittenango vs. Indian River
|Chittenango – 60
Indian River – 26
|Henninger vs. Auburn
|Auburn – 22
Henninger – 6
|VVS vs. CVA
|CVA – 35
VVS – 0
|Corcoran vs. Whitesboro
|Whitesboro – 40
Corcoran – 7