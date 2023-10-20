SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It was the final week of the regular season for most teams across Section III on the gridiron. You can see the results of all the games covered by NewsChannel 9 below, including Section III playoff soccer action.
The highlights from our Friday Night Fever can be seen in the video player above.
Football 🏈
|Schools
|Score
|West Genesee vs. Henninger
|West Genesee – 28
Henninger – 14
|Baldwinsville vs. CBA
|CBA – 20
Baldwinsville – 17
|Liverpool vs. F-M
|Liverpool – 34
F-M – 22
|Homer vs. ITC
|Homer – 15
ITC – 6
|RFA vs. Corcoran
|Corcoran – 40
RFA – 21
|Bishop Ludden vs. Marcellus
|Bishop Ludden – 33
Marcellus – 7
|Westhill vs. Chittenango
|Chittenango – 58
Westhill – 36
|Cazenovia vs. Canastota
|Cazenovia – 28
Canastota – 7
Soccer ⚽
|Schools
|Score
|Whitesboro vs. Westhill
|Westhill – 1
Whitesboro – 0
|Solvay vs. Lowville
|Lowville – 3
Solvay – 1
|VVS vs. South Jefferson
|South Jefferson – 2
VVS – 1