SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It was the final week of the regular season for most teams across Section III on the gridiron. You can see the results of all the games covered by NewsChannel 9 below, including Section III playoff soccer action.

The highlights from our Friday Night Fever can be seen in the video player above.

Football 🏈

Schools Score West Genesee vs. Henninger West Genesee – 28

Henninger – 14 Baldwinsville vs. CBA CBA – 20

Baldwinsville – 17 Liverpool vs. F-M Liverpool – 34

F-M – 22 Homer vs. ITC Homer – 15

ITC – 6 RFA vs. Corcoran Corcoran – 40

RFA – 21 Bishop Ludden vs. Marcellus Bishop Ludden – 33

Marcellus – 7 Westhill vs. Chittenango Chittenango – 58

Westhill – 36 Cazenovia vs. Canastota Cazenovia – 28

Canastota – 7

Soccer ⚽