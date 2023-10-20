SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It was the final week of the regular season for most teams across Section III on the gridiron. You can see the results of all the games covered by NewsChannel 9 below, including Section III playoff soccer action.

Football 🏈

West Genesee vs. HenningerWest Genesee – 28
Henninger – 14
Baldwinsville vs. CBACBA – 20
Baldwinsville – 17
Liverpool vs. F-MLiverpool – 34
F-M – 22
Homer vs. ITC Homer – 15
ITC – 6
RFA vs. CorcoranCorcoran – 40
RFA – 21
Bishop Ludden vs. Marcellus Bishop Ludden – 33
Marcellus – 7
Westhill vs. Chittenango Chittenango – 58
Westhill – 36
Cazenovia vs. Canastota Cazenovia – 28
Canastota – 7

Soccer ⚽

Whitesboro vs. WesthillWesthill – 1
Whitesboro – 0
Solvay vs. Lowville Lowville – 3
Solvay – 1
VVS vs. South Jefferson South Jefferson – 2
VVS – 1