It's the final week of Friday Night Fever for the fall season. The Section III playoffs getting underway tonight on the gridiron.

Football 🏈

SchoolsScore
Central Square vs. CorcoranCorcoran – 20
Central Square – 18
F-M vs. BaldwinsvilleBaldwinsville – 42
F-M – 21
Nottingham vs. West GeneseeWest Genesee – 32
Nottingham – 0
ESM vs. AuburnESM – 12
Auburn – 8
Lowville vs. SkaneatelesSkaneateles – 26
Lowville – 20
Henninger vs. CBACBA – 59
Henninger – 12
RFA vs. C-NSC-NS – 56
RFA – 24
Holland Patent vs. CazenoviaCazenovia – 44
Holland Patent – 14
Carthage vs. ChittenangoCarthage – 51
Chittenango – 46
Westhill vs. New HartfordNew Hartford – 37
Westhill – 14
Fulton vs. WhitesboroWhitesboro – 67
Fulton – 6
Solvay vs. General BrownGeneral Brown – 35
Solvay – 6
Cato-Meridian vs. Sandy CreekSandy Creek – 22
Cato-Meridian – 8

Girl’s soccer ⚽

SchoolsScore
West Genesee vs. ESMWest Genesee – 2
ESM – 1
Westhill vs. New Hartford New Hartford – 3
Westhill – 2
Marcellus vs. CBA Marcellus – 2
CBA – 0