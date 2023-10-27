SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s the final week of Friday Night Fever for the fall season. The Section III playoffs getting underway tonight on the gridiron. The results of the games covered by NewsChannel 9 are below. You can watch all of the highlights in the video player above.

Football 🏈

Schools Score Central Square vs. Corcoran Corcoran – 20

Central Square – 18 F-M vs. Baldwinsville Baldwinsville – 42

F-M – 21 Nottingham vs. West Genesee West Genesee – 32

Nottingham – 0 ESM vs. Auburn ESM – 12

Auburn – 8 Lowville vs. Skaneateles Skaneateles – 26

Lowville – 20 Henninger vs. CBA CBA – 59

Henninger – 12 RFA vs. C-NS C-NS – 56

RFA – 24 Holland Patent vs. Cazenovia Cazenovia – 44

Holland Patent – 14 Carthage vs. Chittenango Carthage – 51

Chittenango – 46 Westhill vs. New Hartford New Hartford – 37

Westhill – 14 Fulton vs. Whitesboro Whitesboro – 67

Fulton – 6 Solvay vs. General Brown General Brown – 35

Solvay – 6 Cato-Meridian vs. Sandy Creek Sandy Creek – 22

Cato-Meridian – 8

Girl’s soccer ⚽