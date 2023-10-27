SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s the final week of Friday Night Fever for the fall season. The Section III playoffs getting underway tonight on the gridiron. The results of the games covered by NewsChannel 9 are below. You can watch all of the highlights in the video player above.
Vote here for your Hot Play of the week:
Football 🏈
|Schools
|Score
|Central Square vs. Corcoran
|Corcoran – 20
Central Square – 18
|F-M vs. Baldwinsville
|Baldwinsville – 42
F-M – 21
|Nottingham vs. West Genesee
|West Genesee – 32
Nottingham – 0
|ESM vs. Auburn
|ESM – 12
Auburn – 8
|Lowville vs. Skaneateles
|Skaneateles – 26
Lowville – 20
|Henninger vs. CBA
|CBA – 59
Henninger – 12
|RFA vs. C-NS
|C-NS – 56
RFA – 24
|Holland Patent vs. Cazenovia
|Cazenovia – 44
Holland Patent – 14
|Carthage vs. Chittenango
|Carthage – 51
Chittenango – 46
|Westhill vs. New Hartford
|New Hartford – 37
Westhill – 14
|Fulton vs. Whitesboro
|Whitesboro – 67
Fulton – 6
|Solvay vs. General Brown
|General Brown – 35
Solvay – 6
|Cato-Meridian vs. Sandy Creek
|Sandy Creek – 22
Cato-Meridian – 8
Girl’s soccer ⚽
|Schools
|Score
|West Genesee vs. ESM
|West Genesee – 2
ESM – 1
|Westhill vs. New Hartford
|New Hartford – 3
Westhill – 2
|Marcellus vs. CBA
|Marcellus – 2
CBA – 0