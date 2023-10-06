SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Here is a recap of the high school football games covered by NewsChannel 9 this week.
Click on the video above to watch the highlights.
Vote here for your Hot Play of the week:
|Schools
|Score
|Baldwinsville vs. Liverpool
|Baldwinsville – 26
Liverpool – 15
|CBA vs. C-NS
|CBA – 34
C-NS – 18
|Canastota vs. Solvay
|Solvay – 42
Canastota – 12
|J-D vs. Westhill
|Westhill – 42
J-D – 0
|Cazenovia vs. Ludden
|Cazenovia – 20
Ludden – 0
|ITC vs. Chittenango
|Chittenango – 43
ITC – 22
|Utica Proctor vs. F-M
|Utica Proctor – 40
F-M – 6
|Oswego vs. Cortland
|Cortland – 26
Oswego – 15
|Indian River vs. Homer
|Indian River – 42
Homer – 10
|Edison vs. Bishop Grimes
|Bishop Grimes – 16
Edison – 8
|Skaneateles vs. Marcellus
|Skaneateles – 42
Marcellus – 21
|Weedsport vs. Onondaga Central
|Weedsport – 36
Onondaga Central – 6
|Mexico vs. South Jefferson
|South Jefferson – 50
Mexico – 21