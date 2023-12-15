SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Here’s a recap of the high school basketball games covered by NewsChannel 9 in Friday Night Fever.

SchoolsScore
Oswego vs. Solvay Oswego – 63
Solvay – 44
Fowler vs. Westhill Westhill – 75
Fowler – 57
Ludden vs. Marcellus Marcellus – 61
Ludden – 54
U. Prep vs. Henninger U. Prep – 85
Henninger – 62
Cortland vs. ITCITC – 65
Cortland – 41
Liverpool vs. C-NS Liverpool – 63
C-NS – 60
SAS vs. Nottingham SAS – 52
Nottingham – 48
Homer vs Chittenango Chittenango – 68
Homer – 38