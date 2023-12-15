SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Here’s a recap of the high school basketball games covered by NewsChannel 9 in Friday Night Fever.
|Schools
|Score
|Oswego vs. Solvay
|Oswego – 63
Solvay – 44
|Fowler vs. Westhill
|Westhill – 75
Fowler – 57
|Ludden vs. Marcellus
|Marcellus – 61
Ludden – 54
|U. Prep vs. Henninger
|U. Prep – 85
Henninger – 62
|Cortland vs. ITC
|ITC – 65
Cortland – 41
|Liverpool vs. C-NS
|Liverpool – 63
C-NS – 60
|SAS vs. Nottingham
|SAS – 52
Nottingham – 48
|Homer vs Chittenango
|Chittenango – 68
Homer – 38