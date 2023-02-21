SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Section III playoffs are in full swing, as NewsChannel 9 brought you a special Fever on Tuesday night. From the Section III basketball quarterfinals, the the semifinals in hockey we covered it all. You can see the highlights in the video player above.

Boys’ Basketball

Notthingham – 74

Corcoran – 56 CBA – 58

C-NS – 53 Bishop Grimes – 63

Utica Academy of Science – 55 New Hartford – 68

ESM – 61 Central Square – 56

Jamesville-DeWitt – 54 OT

Girls’ Basketball

Auburn – 57

F-M – 38 C-NS – 72

Henninger – 40 Jamesville-DeWitt – 47

ESM – 31 Central Square – 46

Oswego – 29 CBA – 61

New Hartford – 34

Hockey