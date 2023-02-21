SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Section III playoffs are in full swing, as NewsChannel 9 brought you a special Fever on Tuesday night. From the Section III basketball quarterfinals, the the semifinals in hockey we covered it all. You can see the highlights in the video player above.
Boys’ Basketball
|Notthingham – 74
Corcoran – 56
|CBA – 58
C-NS – 53
|Bishop Grimes – 63
Utica Academy of Science – 55
|New Hartford – 68
ESM – 61
|Central Square – 56
Jamesville-DeWitt – 54 OT
Girls’ Basketball
|Auburn – 57
F-M – 38
|C-NS – 72
Henninger – 40
|Jamesville-DeWitt – 47
ESM – 31
|Central Square – 46
Oswego – 29
|CBA – 61
New Hartford – 34
Hockey
|West Genesee – 4
Syracuse – 0
_________________________________________________________________________________________________
Skaneateles – 10
Clinton – 0
_________________________________________________________________________________________________
CBA/JD – 4
Cortland/Homer – 3 OT