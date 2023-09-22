SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s another week of exciting high school sports. You can catch the scores and highlights here. Don’t forget to vote on this week’s Hot Play. The highlights can be seen in the video player above.
Football 🏈
|Schools
|Score
|Whitesboro vs. West Genesee
|Whitesboro – 41
West Genesee – 0
|C-NS vs. Baldwinsville
|C-NS – 45
Baldwinsville – 21
|ESM vs. Nottingham
|ESM — 22
Nottingham – 12
|RFA vs. Henninger
|Henninger – 14
RFA – 6
|CBA vs. F-M
|CBA – 59
F-M –
|Skaneateles vs. Cazenovia
|Cazenovia – 14
Skaneateles – 12
|Phoenix vs. J-E
|Phoenix – 36
J-E – 20
|Hannibal vs. Port Byron
|Port Byron – 27
Hannibal – 0
|M-E vs. Weedsport
|M-E – 59
Weedsport – 14
|Central Square vs. Fowler
|Central Square – 50
Fowler – 18
|Oswego vs. J-D
|J-D – 34
Oswego – 0
|Fulton vs. Watertown
|Watertown – 48
Fulton – 6
|Oneida vs. Carthage
|Carthage – 42
Oneida – 14
|Westhill vs. Indian River
|Indian River – 44
Westhill – 14
|Corcoran at Auburn
|Auburn – 26
Corcoran – 12
Soccer ⚽
|Schools
|Score
|CBA vs. Westhill
|CBA – 0
Westhill – 0