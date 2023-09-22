SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s another week of exciting high school sports. You can catch the scores and highlights here. Don’t forget to vote on this week’s Hot Play. The highlights can be seen in the video player above.

Football 🏈

Schools Score Whitesboro vs. West Genesee Whitesboro – 41

West Genesee – 0 C-NS vs. Baldwinsville C-NS – 45

Baldwinsville – 21 ESM vs. Nottingham ESM — 22

Nottingham – 12 RFA vs. Henninger Henninger – 14

RFA – 6 CBA vs. F-M CBA – 59

F-M – Skaneateles vs. Cazenovia Cazenovia – 14

Skaneateles – 12 Phoenix vs. J-E Phoenix – 36

J-E – 20 Hannibal vs. Port Byron Port Byron – 27

Hannibal – 0 M-E vs. Weedsport M-E – 59

Weedsport – 14 Central Square vs. Fowler Central Square – 50

Fowler – 18 Oswego vs. J-D J-D – 34

Oswego – 0 Fulton vs. Watertown Watertown – 48

Fulton – 6 Oneida vs. Carthage Carthage – 42

Oneida – 14 Westhill vs. Indian River Indian River – 44

Westhill – 14 Corcoran at Auburn Auburn – 26

Corcoran – 12

Soccer ⚽