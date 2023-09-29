SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Here are the scores of games covered on NewsChannel 9’s Friday Night Fever. All of the highlights can be seen by clicking on the video player above.
|Schools
|Score
|Indian River vs. Tech Central
|Indian River – 54
Tech Central – 7
|West Genesee vs. Corcoran
|Corcoran – 24
West Genesee – 15
|Homer vs. Westhill
|Homer – 40
Westhill – 28
|Watertown vs. ESM
|ESM – 41
Watertown – 21
|Lowville vs. Phoenix
|Lowville – 46
Phoenix – 34
|S-E vs. J-D
|S-E – 26
J-D – 0
|Mexico vs. Chittenango
|Chittenango – 40
Mexico – 8
|Bishop Ludden vs. Skaneateles
|Skaneateles – 21
Bishop Ludden – 14
|Thousand Islands vs. Weedsport
|Weedsport – 22
Thousand Islands – 14
|New Hartford vs. Oneida
|New Hartford – 35
Oneida – 6
|Marcellus vs. Canastota
|Marcellus – 21
Canastota – 19
|Henninger vs. Whitesboro
|Whitesboro – 48
Henninger – 14
|Auburn vs. RFA
|RFA – 28
Auburn – 22
|Pulaski vs. Herkimer
|Herkimer – 35
Pulaski – 8
|VVS vs. Carthage
|Carthage – 50
VVS – 20