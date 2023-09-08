SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Here is the summary of the high school football games NewsChannel 9 is covering on Friday Night Fever.

TeamsScore
Whitesboro at ESMWhitesboro – 48
ESM – 17
Corning at C-NSC-NS – 48
Corning – 8
Union Endicott at CBACBA – 56
Union Endicott – 0
Watertown at West GeneseeWest Genesee – 49
Watertown – 32
Central Square at AuburnAuburn – 49
Central Square – 19
Lowville at SkaneatelesLowville – 30
Skaneateles – 6
Adirondack at Bishop LuddenAdirondack – 42
Bishop Ludden – 34
Little Falls at SolvaySolvay – 35
Little Falls – 21
CVA vs. Syracuse ITCSyracuse ITC – 16
CVA – 7
F-M at HorseheadsHorseheads – 56
F-M – 21
Liverpool at ElmiraGame called off due to weather
Baldwinsville at VestalVestal – 28 (game ended early due to weather)
Baldwinsville – 7
PSLA vs. FowlerPSLA – 53
Fowler – 20
Cortland at South JeffersonSouth Jefferson – 33
Cortland – 14
Cazenovia at General BrownCazenovia – 30
General Brown – 20