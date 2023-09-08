SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Here is the summary of the high school football games NewsChannel 9 is covering on Friday Night Fever.
|Teams
|Score
|Whitesboro at ESM
|Whitesboro – 48
ESM – 17
|Corning at C-NS
|C-NS – 48
Corning – 8
|Union Endicott at CBA
|CBA – 56
Union Endicott – 0
|Watertown at West Genesee
|West Genesee – 49
Watertown – 32
|Central Square at Auburn
|Auburn – 49
Central Square – 19
|Lowville at Skaneateles
|Lowville – 30
Skaneateles – 6
|Adirondack at Bishop Ludden
|Adirondack – 42
Bishop Ludden – 34
|Little Falls at Solvay
|Solvay – 35
Little Falls – 21
|CVA vs. Syracuse ITC
|Syracuse ITC – 16
CVA – 7
|F-M at Horseheads
|Horseheads – 56
F-M – 21
|Liverpool at Elmira
|Game called off due to weather
|Baldwinsville at Vestal
|Vestal – 28 (game ended early due to weather)
Baldwinsville – 7
|PSLA vs. Fowler
|PSLA – 53
Fowler – 20
|Cortland at South Jefferson
|South Jefferson – 33
Cortland – 14
|Cazenovia at General Brown
|Cazenovia – 30
General Brown – 20