SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — From Corning to Central Square the NewsChannel 9 sports team was everywhere in week two. If you missed any of the action from over a dozen games on the Fever, click the video player above for the highlights.
|Schools
|Score
|ESM vs. PSLA at Fowler
|ESM – 47
PSLA at Fowler – 24
|Elmira vs. Baldwinsville
|Elmira – 32
Baldwinsville – 29
|Westmoreland vs. Cato-Meridian
|Westmoreland – 28
Cato-Meridian – 18
|Marcellus vs. General Brown
|General Brown – 62
Marcellus – 35
|Henninger vs. Liverpool
|Liverpool – 34
Henninger – 6
|Holland-Patent vs. Solvay
|Solvay – 35
Holland-Patent – 14
|Watertown vs. Central Square
|Central Square – 46
Watertown – 0
|Nottingham vs. Fulton
|Nottingham – 36
Fulton – 12
|J-E vs. Skaneateles
|Skaneateles – 28
J-E – 14
|Horseheads vs. Corcoran
|Horseheads – 28
Corcoran – 6
|CBA vs. Corning
|CBA – 49
Corning – 40
|C-NS vs. Union-Endicott
|C-NS – 42
Union-Endicott – 27
|Bishop Ludden vs. Lowville
|Lowville – 38
Bishop Ludden – 29