SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — From Corning to Central Square the NewsChannel 9 sports team was everywhere in week two. If you missed any of the action from over a dozen games on the Fever, click the video player above for the highlights.

SchoolsScore
ESM vs. PSLA at FowlerESM – 47
PSLA at Fowler – 24
Elmira vs. BaldwinsvilleElmira – 32
Baldwinsville – 29
Westmoreland vs. Cato-MeridianWestmoreland – 28
Cato-Meridian – 18
Marcellus vs. General BrownGeneral Brown – 62
Marcellus – 35
Henninger vs. LiverpoolLiverpool – 34
Henninger – 6
Holland-Patent vs. SolvaySolvay – 35
Holland-Patent – 14
Watertown vs. Central SquareCentral Square – 46
Watertown – 0
Nottingham vs. FultonNottingham – 36
Fulton – 12
J-E vs. SkaneatelesSkaneateles – 28
J-E – 14
Horseheads vs. CorcoranHorseheads – 28
Corcoran – 6
CBA vs. CorningCBA – 49
Corning – 40
C-NS vs. Union-EndicottC-NS – 42
Union-Endicott – 27
Bishop Ludden vs. Lowville Lowville – 38
Bishop Ludden – 29