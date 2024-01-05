SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s another exciting menu of high school sports in Friday Night Fever. Head below to see the games covered by NewsChannel 9 below or watch the video above.
Boys’ Basketball
|Schools
|Score
|Corcoran vs. Auburn
|71-59
|LaFayette vs. Faith Heritage
|71-41
|ESM vs. Fowler
|56-39
|West Genesee vs. Liverpool
|65-68
|Westhill vs. J-D
|63-44
|Henninger vs. F-M
|45-60
|C-NS vs. Central Square
|15-25
|Nottingham vs. Oswego
|83-56
Girls’ Basketball
|Schools
|Score
|Bishop Grimes vs. Skaneateles
|47-26
|Central Square vs. C-NS
|76-36
|Liverpool vs. West Genesee
|73-49
|Hamilton vs. Bishop Ludden
|63-59
|Cortland vs. General Brown
|43-31
Hockey
|Schools
|Score
|Williamsville East vs. Baldwinsville
|3-2
|Pelham vs. Skaneateles
|3-2