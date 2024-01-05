SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s another exciting menu of high school sports in Friday Night Fever. Head below to see the games covered by NewsChannel 9 below or watch the video above.

Boys’ Basketball

SchoolsScore
Corcoran vs. Auburn71-59
LaFayette vs. Faith Heritage71-41
ESM vs. Fowler56-39
West Genesee vs. Liverpool65-68
Westhill vs. J-D63-44
Henninger vs. F-M45-60
C-NS vs. Central Square15-25
Nottingham vs. Oswego83-56

Girls’ Basketball

SchoolsScore
Bishop Grimes vs. Skaneateles47-26
Central Square vs. C-NS76-36
Liverpool vs. West Genesee73-49
Hamilton vs. Bishop Ludden63-59
Cortland vs. General Brown43-31

Hockey

SchoolsScore
Williamsville East vs. Baldwinsville3-2
Pelham vs. Skaneateles3-2