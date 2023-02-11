SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We’ve hit the final Friday of the high school basketball regular season. Catch the highlights from 14 games across Section III on NewsChannel 9’s Friday Night Fever.

Boys Basketball

Weedsport -71
Fabius Pompey – 63
Chittenango – 88
Solvay – 55
Liverpool – 64
West Genesee – 59 OT
CBA – 67
Bishop Ludden – 51
Westhill – 69
Phoenix – 31
SAS – 74
Bishop Grimes – 87
LaFayette – 57
Onondaga – 53
Pulaski -46
Tully – 68
C-NS -53
Henninger – 65
Cortland – 52
ESM – 61

Girls Basketball

CBA – 25
Bishop Ludden – 71
West Genesee – 23
Liverpool – 68
Henninger – 40
C-NS – 53
SAS – 49
Bishop Grimes – 61