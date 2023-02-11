SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We’ve hit the final Friday of the high school basketball regular season. Catch the highlights from 14 games across Section III on NewsChannel 9’s Friday Night Fever.
Boys Basketball
|Weedsport -71
Fabius Pompey – 63
|Chittenango – 88
Solvay – 55
|Liverpool – 64
West Genesee – 59 OT
|CBA – 67
Bishop Ludden – 51
|Westhill – 69
Phoenix – 31
|SAS – 74
Bishop Grimes – 87
|LaFayette – 57
Onondaga – 53
|Pulaski -46
Tully – 68
|C-NS -53
Henninger – 65
|Cortland – 52
ESM – 61
Girls Basketball
|CBA – 25
Bishop Ludden – 71
|West Genesee – 23
Liverpool – 68
|Henninger – 40
C-NS – 53
|SAS – 49
Bishop Grimes – 61