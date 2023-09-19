Grant deBruin

Grant is a multi-media producer, assembling the station’s Eleven at 11:00 newscasts Monday through Friday.

Grant’s time at the station has brought him full circle as he worked here from 2005 to 2007 as a part-time production and newsroom assistant.

He also worked at WKTV in Utica from 2008 to 2011 learning the craft of producing from Mohawk Valley veterans.

Grant then went on to co-produce WGRZ Channel 2 Buffalo’s #1-rated morning news program, working with the likes of John Beard.

He then made the move to WKYC Channel 3 in Cleveland Ohio. There, he earned a regional Emmy Award for the station’s breaking news coverage of the ‘Miracle in Cleveland,’ where three women held against their will were freed. After three years in Cleveland, Grant returned to CNY and NewsChannel 9.

Grant is a born and bred Central New Yorker, having been born and raised in Syracuse and later DeWitt.

He graduated with a BA in Communications from Le Moyne College in 2005 and went on to earn a Master’s Degree in Broadcast Journalism from Syracuse University’s prestigious S.I. Newhouse School Of Public Communications in 2007.