FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Experiencing itchy eyes, runny nose and sneezing? You’re not alone! Allergy season in Central New York is in full bloom.

That’s why we brought some of your questions to an expert: Dr. Haidy Marzouk, an ENT physician at St. Joseph’s Health.

In many ways, the recent warm-up in temperatures and beautiful weather seem ideal, but after such a mild winter, these weather conditions can actually make your symptoms worse! Dr. Marzouk says weather plays a huge role in our allergy symptoms.

“Any increased warmth, increased humidity, is really engorging those roots and really upping the pollen count.” DR. HAIDY MARZOUK, ENT PHYSICIAN, ST. JOSEPH’S HEALTH

Itchy eyes, sneezing, runny nose and nasal blockage are the most common allergy symptoms this time of year, but how can you tell the difference between allergies and other illnesses going around?

A lot of times when you talk about nasal symptoms, really common things that you’ll see maybe in a bacterial illness that you won’t see with allergies is maybe bad facial pain, fever, a smell towards what’s coming out of your nose and a color that’s not usual, and just that feeling of being sick. Whereas opposed to allergies you might have some mild fatigue, but it doesn’t feel like that acute presentation that you might have when you have an illness. DR. HAIDY MARZOUK, ENT PHYSICIAN, ST. JOSEPH’S HEALTH

Here in Central New York, tree pollens start to bloom towards late February and are highest in the spring, according to Dr. Marzouk. Grass pollens are most present in the summer. Weed pollens increase at the end of summer into fall, typically until the first frost.

There are also certain times of day to keep in mind when you’re heading outside!

“Pollen counts around this time of year tend to be the highest around the morning hours, maybe between 7:00 and 10:00 a.m., so sometimes trying to avoid being outside during those times. If you plan your jog, maybe plan it for the afternoon. This will help to reduce the amount of exposure.” DR. HAIDY MARZOUK, ENT PHYSICIAN, ST. JOSEPH’S HEALTH

Some ways you can help mitigate symptoms: take allergy medicine! Keep in mind everyone reacts and responds to medications differently. You might have to shop around until you find the right brand for you.

There is a bit of variety in terms of patient response and potency. Sometimes different ones will work better for different people. In addition to that, a lot of the literature shows that some of the nasal steroid sprays, especially for blockage, and now they come over the counter, can be more potent. Now, they have these little antihistamine sprays that are available over the counter as well. DR. HAIDY MARZOUK, ENT PHYSICIAN, ST. JOSEPH’S HEALTH

If your allergies are really acting up this spring, Dr. Marzouk suggests calling your primary care physician to ask for a referral to an allergist. Treatments such as allergy testing and allergy shots are options.

Watch the full interview with Dr. Marzouk below: