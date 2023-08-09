Ashwagandha superfood powder and root on cutting board on wooden table from above. Adaptogen.

(WSYR-TV) — It’s been a popular remedy for years to reduce stress and anxiety, but Ashwagandha is just now gaining popularity on social media platforms, as more people are learning about the natural supplement.

Ashwagandha — which is an evergreen shrub that grows in India, the Middle East and parts of Africa — has now become the most popular supplement in the U.S. according to a study by Total Shape.

Lots of Americans are trying the natural supplement which has blown up on the social media platform TikTok with over 300 millions views for the Ashwagandha hashtag.

According to Total Shape, Ashwagandha came in first place as America’s most popular supplement with more than 900,000 combined searches each month this year.

Total Shape analyzed Google searches for 193 vitamins and supplements, by combining four search variations for each: “supplement name,” “what is supplement name,” “buy supplement name” and “supplement name supplement” to find the top supplements.

The herbal supplement is also the second best-selling supplement on Amazon with, NutriRise Organic Ashwagandha Root Capsules having 55,829 reviews and an average of 4.5 stars.

According to Healthline, potential benefits of Ashwagandha include, “better athletic performance and sleep,” and some research suggests the herb can “help people with conditions like anxiety and infertility, but stronger studies are needed.”

“The high search interest for Ashwagandha may signal a broader trend that Americans are leaning towards holistic and natural paths to wellness,” stated Total Shape.

Following Ashwagandha for the most popular supplement was Creatine, Magnesium, Melatonin and Vitamin D.

According to Total Shapes study, the following supplements are the most popular in America:

Rank Supplement Monthly Google searches 1. Ashwagandha 919,742 2. Creatine 770,292 3. Magnesium 511,588 4. Melatonin 455,202 5. Vitamin D 373,200 6. Probiotics 341,083 7. Collagen 310,763 8. Berberine 283,593 9. Vitamin B12 276,381 10. Potassium 250,973 11. Hyaluronic Acid 244,889 12. MSM 237,771 13. Biotin 213,379 14. Folic Acid 207,768 15. Iron 203,727 16. Amino Acids 195,190 17. Vitamin C 182,083 18. Fiber 177,098 19. Saw Palmetto 176,233 20. Niacin 175,649 Courtesy of Total Shape

Methodology

Total Shape used sources from Census.gov and Google Keyword Planner to find the most popular supplements in the U.S.

Total Shape also omitted results for primarily raw superfoods such as seeds from the study.