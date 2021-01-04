Asymptomatic COVID-19 testing available at multiple locations in Onondaga County

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As the New Year kicks off, robust testing for anyone who is asymptomatic in Onondaga County will be available this week.

Eight COVID-19 testing sites will be open on varying days between Tuesday, January 5 and Friday, January 8 for those experiencing no symptoms.

Residents looking to be tested Tuesday, January 5, can register for the following sites. Each clinic runs from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Syracuse Northeast Community Center, 716 Hawley Ave., Syracuse, N.Y. 13203

East Syracuse Village Hall, 204 North Center St., East Syracuse, N.Y. 13057

Those looking to schedule a test for Wednesday, January 6, can register for the following sites. Both clinics run from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

DeWitt Town Hall, 5400 Butternut Drive, East Syracuse, N.Y. 13057

Fabius Community Center, 7786 Main Street, Fabius, N.Y. 13063

Arrowhead Lodge, 9248 McKinley Ridge Road, Brewerton, N.Y. 13029 (this runs from 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.)

Residents looking to be tested Thursday, January 7, can register for the following sites. Each clinic runs from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

LaFayette Community Center, 2508 Route 11, LaFayette, N.Y. 13084

Onondaga Town Hall, 5020 Ball Road, Syracuse, N.Y. 13215

Neighbors looking to schedule a test for Friday, January 8, can register for the following site. Hours of operation are from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Shove Park, 1 Shove Park Drive, Camillus, N.Y. 13219

If you are looking to get tested, visit the Onondaga County Health Department website. You must pre-register. No walk-ups will be allowed.