Asymptomatic COVID-19 testing available at multiple locations in Onondaga County

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As the New Year kicks off, robust testing for anyone who is asymptomatic in Onondaga County will be available this week.
Eight COVID-19 testing sites will be open on varying days between Tuesday, January 5 and Friday, January 8 for those experiencing no symptoms.
Residents looking to be tested Tuesday, January 5, can register for the following sites. Each clinic runs from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Syracuse Northeast Community Center, 716 Hawley Ave., Syracuse, N.Y. 13203
- East Syracuse Village Hall, 204 North Center St., East Syracuse, N.Y. 13057
Those looking to schedule a test for Wednesday, January 6, can register for the following sites. Both clinics run from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- DeWitt Town Hall, 5400 Butternut Drive, East Syracuse, N.Y. 13057
- Fabius Community Center, 7786 Main Street, Fabius, N.Y. 13063
- Arrowhead Lodge, 9248 McKinley Ridge Road, Brewerton, N.Y. 13029 (this runs from 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.)
Residents looking to be tested Thursday, January 7, can register for the following sites. Each clinic runs from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- LaFayette Community Center, 2508 Route 11, LaFayette, N.Y. 13084
- Onondaga Town Hall, 5020 Ball Road, Syracuse, N.Y. 13215
Neighbors looking to schedule a test for Friday, January 8, can register for the following site. Hours of operation are from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Shove Park, 1 Shove Park Drive, Camillus, N.Y. 13219
If you are looking to get tested, visit the Onondaga County Health Department website. You must pre-register. No walk-ups will be allowed.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App