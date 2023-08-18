AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Auburn Community Hospital is officially bringing back its COVID-19 mask mandate after only a month since announcing the end to the mandate.

This news comes following the new Eris COVID-19 variant that has been spreading in the Central New York Community.

On August 17, Syracuse’s Upstate Hospital announced it’s also requiring all staff, visitors, and patients in all clinical areas of the hospital to wear masks.

The new policy is effective Saturday, Aug. 19 with masking being mandatory for all staff, visitors, and patients in all clinical areas of Auburn Community Hospital, AMMS Local Physician Practices, and Finger Lakes Center for Living.

Clinical areas of the hospital are locations where patients gather, wait, travel through, or receive care. Although masking is not mandatory in non-clinical areas, it’s strongly recommended.

The following policies will stay in effect until further notice.