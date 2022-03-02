(WSYR-TV) — March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, and to help those who might be at risk of the disease, the Cancer Services Program (CSP) of Cayuga, Cortland, and Tompkins Counties is offering free screenings to individuals 45 and older.

“We are very excited to announce during Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month that we now start screening people at age 45 instead of 50,” said Courtney McCallen of the Cortland County Health Department.

The recommended age was 50 years old before the United States Preventive Services Task Force lowered the age. The change was due to data showing that 9-of-10 new colorectal cancer patients happened in people 45 or older.

CSP uses at-home testing which is then mailed to the lab. 30% of New Yorkers aged 50-75 are not up to date with testing, according to CSP. They also say those who are not insured are more likely to not keep up with checks ups as well.

“I can’t stress enough how important it is for New Yorkers to get back to regular, on-time screening. Talk to your health care provider about your risks for colorectal cancer and your testing options,” said Ms. McCallen. “If you do not have health insurance or a health care provider, the CSP may be able to help you.”

Call the CSP at 607-758-5523 for help and to find out if you qualify for free cancer screening.