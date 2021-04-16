CDC investigating salmonella illnesses linked to wild songbirds

Greenfinches and Goldfinches on and around a bird feeder. (Getty Images)

(WSYR-TV) — The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is investigating reports of salmonella illness that is linked to wild songbirds.

As of April 16, 19 illnesses have been reported with 8 people needing hospitalization.

These illnesses have been reported in the following states:

Washington

Oregon

California

Oklahoma

Mississipi

Tennessee

Kentucky

New Hampshire

According to the CDC, birds can carry germs like salmonella while looking healthy. Salmonella can spread between species of birds, to pets, and to people.

People can get sick if they touch their mouth with unwashed hands after touching wild birds, bird feeders, or bird baths. It can also be transferred through pets that have had contact with wild birds.

Symptoms of salmonella include diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. Signs will usually start anywhere from 6 hours to 6 days after swallowing the bacteria.

Most people will recover without treatment after 4 to 7 days but some, especially children under 5 years old and older adults or people with weakened immune systems may experience a more severe illness and require hospitalization.

Click here to learn more from the CDC and find steps you can take to prevent the spread of salmonella.