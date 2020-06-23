​Upstate’s mobile testing unit coming to SUNY Oswego

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Upstate University’s mobile testing unit will be making its way to SUNY Oswego.
On Wednesday, June 24 and Thursday, June 25, the mobile testing unit will be at SUNY Oswego’s Romney Parking Lot from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for those who wish to be tested for COVID-19.
Appointments are required, and can be made by calling Upstate University at (315) 464-2582 and pressing option “0” when prompted. Testing is limited, so sign up early!
