1 of the last ships still sailing docks in France

The cruise ship Magnifica of the company MSC is docked at the port of Marseille, after the disembarkation of its passengers in Marseille, southern France on April 20, 2020 on the 35th day of a strict lockdown in France aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 infection caused by the novel coronavirus. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP) (Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)

(WSYR-TV) — One of the last cruise ships still sailing has docked in France due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ship — The MSC Magnifica — carrying 1,765 passengers docked Monday morning in Marseille.

A spokesperson said all passengers are healthy, but that they will be checked for temperatures and symptoms as they disembark.

The Magnifica left an Italian port on January 5 — since then visiting several ports — the last of which being in Wellington, New Zealand on March 10.