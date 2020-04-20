(WSYR-TV) — One of the last cruise ships still sailing has docked in France due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ship — The MSC Magnifica — carrying 1,765 passengers docked Monday morning in Marseille.
A spokesperson said all passengers are healthy, but that they will be checked for temperatures and symptoms as they disembark.
The Magnifica left an Italian port on January 5 — since then visiting several ports — the last of which being in Wellington, New Zealand on March 10.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Lawmakers and officials look toward allowing elective surgeries again
- The weather might start to help with the spread of COVID-19
- WATCH: Daily White House briefing on COVID-19
- 1 of the last ships still sailing docks in France
- Facebook working with Carnegie Mellon to track COVID-19 with user data
For more local news, follow Nicole Sommavilla on Twitter @NeSommavilla.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App