100 American Airlines flight attendants have tested positive for COVID-19

(WSYR-TV) — One hundred American Airlines flight attendants have tested positive for coronavirus.
Their union said the airline has agreed to start providing face masks for frontline team members.
More than 27,000 union members will have the option of whether they choose to wear a mask.
The masks are planned to be distributed this week.
Union officials said that only about one in four of its flight attendants will be flying in May due to major cuts in the airline’s schedule.
