100K masks being sent to prisons around the country

(WSYR-TV) — Close to 100,000 medical masks are heading to prisons around the country to try and straighten the curve of COVID-19 infections behind bars.
The masks are being sent by the Reform Alliance, which is a criminal justice reform organization that is headed by hip hop artists Jay-Z and Meek Mills.
More than half of those masks are being set to Rikers Island Jail Complex and its connected medical facility, where hundreds of workers and inmates have tested positive for coronavirus.
