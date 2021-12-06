11 people died of COVID-19 over the weekend in Onondaga County and Oswego County

(WSYR-TV) — 11 residents of Oswego and Onondaga Counties passed away from COVID-19 over the weekend.

Onondaga County announced six new deaths and 1,052 new cases since Saturday. Saturday saw the biggest surge of 404. Meanwhile, Oswego County announced 706 new cases over the past week and five deaths.

Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.    

“We have to stay vigilant as the new variant, winter weather, and more time spent indoors with friends and family increases the likelihood of the virus spreading,” Governor Hochul said. “But we are not where we were a year ago – we now have the tools to fight this pandemic and prevent New Yorkers from getting severely ill from COVID-19. Get vaccinated if you haven’t already, get your booster if you have, encourage others to get the shot, and mask up.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:  

  • Test Results Reported – 122,336
  • Total Positive – 6,078
  • Percent Positive – 4.97%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 4.82%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 3,285 (+49)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 375
  • Patients in ICU – 621 (+2)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 335 (+2)
  • Total Discharges – 217,702 (+315)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 49 
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 46,806

    The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.  
  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 59,522

    This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.  
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 30,515,048
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 79,660
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 831,872
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 86.3%   
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 78.7%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 91.7% 
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 81.1%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 74.7%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 67.2%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 79.3%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 69.1% 

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows 

Region Friday, December 3, 2021Saturday, December 4, 2021Sunday, December 5, 2021
Capital Region66.5169.7170.43
Central New York61.6070.0471.05
Finger Lakes73.5178.6379.16
Long Island52.5055.6455.11
Mid-Hudson36.8840.1440.99
Mohawk Valley77.1882.2883.34
New York City22.4424.0324.44
North Country73.7577.8877.91
Southern Tier71.3379.3077.97
Western New York80.4384.4788.58
Statewide43.8146.9347.51

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:    

Region  Friday, December 3, 2021Saturday, December 4, 2021Sunday, December 5, 2021
Capital Region8.05%7.61%7.45%
Central New York7.98%8.11%8.01%
Finger Lakes10.58%10.32%10.29%
Long Island5.90%5.95%5.89%
Mid-Hudson4.37%4.51%4.50%
Mohawk Valley8.74%8.49%8.41%
New York City2.25%2.26%2.26%
North Country9.22%8.86%8.81%
Southern Tier6.50%6.03%5.95%
Western New York11.15%11.10%11.22%
Statewide4.85%4.84%4.82%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:    

Borough in NYC  Friday, December 3, 2021Saturday, December 4, 2021Sunday, December 5, 2021
Bronx2.24%2.26%2.25%
Kings2.04%2.09%2.14%
New York1.62%1.60%1.57%
Queens2.92%2.92%2.85%
Richmond3.73%3.77%3.83%

Yesterday, 6,078 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total compiled by HERDS to 2,761,270. A geographic breakdown is as follows:  
    

County  Total Positive  New Positive  
Albany35,437112
Allegany6,26830
Broome29,06154
Cattaraugus10,40425
Cayuga10,05338
Chautauqua15,70889
Chemung13,31929
Chenango5,78721
Clinton8,44133
Columbia5,94025
Cortland6,25715
Delaware4,67722
Dutchess38,792106
Erie129,728664
Essex3,10213
Franklin5,72332
Fulton8,12033
Genesee9,03644
Greene5,12512
Hamilton5270
Herkimer8,68639
Jefferson11,85658
Lewis4,3559
Livingston7,52815
Madison7,68026
Monroe101,004355
Montgomery7,49239
Nassau230,523399
Niagara29,939137
NYC1,146,3091,521
Oneida34,27699
Onondaga61,428167
Ontario12,22359
Orange63,609130
Orleans5,79334
Oswego14,78459
Otsego5,67156
Putnam13,40136
Rensselaer18,13778
Rockland56,16681
Saratoga25,874118
Schenectady19,96762
Schoharie2,87932
Schuyler2,0344
Seneca3,42914
St. Lawrence13,44735
Steuben13,10844
Suffolk260,951499
Sullivan9,98425
Tioga6,61915
Tompkins7,70411
Ulster19,62470
Warren7,69920
Washington7,08331
Wayne10,79450
Westchester150,068234
Wyoming5,56618
Yates2,0752

Yesterday, 49 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 46,806. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:    

Deaths by County of Residence  
County  New Deaths  
Albany1
Allegany1
Bronx1
Broome2
Chemung3
Chenango1
Erie8
Essex2
Genesee1
Greene1
Kings3
Livingston1
Madison1
Monroe3
Nassau2
Niagara1
Oneida3
Onondaga1
Orange1
Queens2
Rensselaer1
Saratoga2
Suffolk3
Warren1
Washington1
Westchester1
Wyoming1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 12 years and older for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis, with 10 sites open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them. 

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group. 

Visit our new website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.  

Yesterday, 14,236 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 17,222 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:  

  People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series 
Region Cumulative
Total 		Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative
Total 		Increase over past 24 hours 
Capital Region805,228412725,709833
Central New York618,785264566,297458
Finger Lakes820,319328752,018794
Long Island2,024,1471,1331,796,8762,028
Mid-Hudson1,578,2391,1741,379,9841,515
Mohawk Valley310,889109286,145154
New York City7,275,5899,9416,471,5259,936
North Country288,917122258,204137
Southern Tier416,771290380,944338
Western New York901,174463817,1981,029
Statewide15,040,05814,23613,434,90017,222

