11 people died of COVID-19 over the weekend in Onondaga County and Oswego County

(WSYR-TV) — 11 residents of Oswego and Onondaga Counties passed away from COVID-19 over the weekend.

Onondaga County announced six new deaths and 1,052 new cases since Saturday. Saturday saw the biggest surge of 404. Meanwhile, Oswego County announced 706 new cases over the past week and five deaths.

Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“We have to stay vigilant as the new variant, winter weather, and more time spent indoors with friends and family increases the likelihood of the virus spreading,” Governor Hochul said. “But we are not where we were a year ago – we now have the tools to fight this pandemic and prevent New Yorkers from getting severely ill from COVID-19. Get vaccinated if you haven’t already, get your booster if you have, encourage others to get the shot, and mask up.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 122,336

– 122,336 Total Positive – 6,078

– 6,078 Percent Positive – 4.97%

– 4.97% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 4.82%

– 4.82% Patient Hospitalization – 3,285 (+49)

– 3,285 (+49) Patients Newly Admitted – 375

– 375 Patients in ICU – 621 (+2)

– 621 (+2) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 335 (+2)

– 335 (+2) Total Discharges – 217,702 (+315)

– 217,702 (+315) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 49

– 49 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 46,806



The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

– 46,806 Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 59,522



This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 30,515,048

– 30,515,048 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 79,660

– 79,660 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 831,872

– 831,872 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 86.3%

– 86.3% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 78.7%

– 78.7% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 91.7%

– 91.7% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 81.1%

– 81.1% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 74.7%

– 74.7% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 67.2%

– 67.2% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 79.3%

– 79.3% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 69.1%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

Region Friday, December 3, 2021 Saturday, December 4, 2021 Sunday, December 5, 2021 Capital Region 66.51 69.71 70.43 Central New York 61.60 70.04 71.05 Finger Lakes 73.51 78.63 79.16 Long Island 52.50 55.64 55.11 Mid-Hudson 36.88 40.14 40.99 Mohawk Valley 77.18 82.28 83.34 New York City 22.44 24.03 24.44 North Country 73.75 77.88 77.91 Southern Tier 71.33 79.30 77.97 Western New York 80.43 84.47 88.58 Statewide 43.81 46.93 47.51

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Friday, December 3, 2021 Saturday, December 4, 2021 Sunday, December 5, 2021 Capital Region 8.05% 7.61% 7.45% Central New York 7.98% 8.11% 8.01% Finger Lakes 10.58% 10.32% 10.29% Long Island 5.90% 5.95% 5.89% Mid-Hudson 4.37% 4.51% 4.50% Mohawk Valley 8.74% 8.49% 8.41% New York City 2.25% 2.26% 2.26% North Country 9.22% 8.86% 8.81% Southern Tier 6.50% 6.03% 5.95% Western New York 11.15% 11.10% 11.22% Statewide 4.85% 4.84% 4.82%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Friday, December 3, 2021 Saturday, December 4, 2021 Sunday, December 5, 2021 Bronx 2.24% 2.26% 2.25% Kings 2.04% 2.09% 2.14% New York 1.62% 1.60% 1.57% Queens 2.92% 2.92% 2.85% Richmond 3.73% 3.77% 3.83%

Yesterday, 6,078 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total compiled by HERDS to 2,761,270. A geographic breakdown is as follows:



County Total Positive New Positive Albany 35,437 112 Allegany 6,268 30 Broome 29,061 54 Cattaraugus 10,404 25 Cayuga 10,053 38 Chautauqua 15,708 89 Chemung 13,319 29 Chenango 5,787 21 Clinton 8,441 33 Columbia 5,940 25 Cortland 6,257 15 Delaware 4,677 22 Dutchess 38,792 106 Erie 129,728 664 Essex 3,102 13 Franklin 5,723 32 Fulton 8,120 33 Genesee 9,036 44 Greene 5,125 12 Hamilton 527 0 Herkimer 8,686 39 Jefferson 11,856 58 Lewis 4,355 9 Livingston 7,528 15 Madison 7,680 26 Monroe 101,004 355 Montgomery 7,492 39 Nassau 230,523 399 Niagara 29,939 137 NYC 1,146,309 1,521 Oneida 34,276 99 Onondaga 61,428 167 Ontario 12,223 59 Orange 63,609 130 Orleans 5,793 34 Oswego 14,784 59 Otsego 5,671 56 Putnam 13,401 36 Rensselaer 18,137 78 Rockland 56,166 81 Saratoga 25,874 118 Schenectady 19,967 62 Schoharie 2,879 32 Schuyler 2,034 4 Seneca 3,429 14 St. Lawrence 13,447 35 Steuben 13,108 44 Suffolk 260,951 499 Sullivan 9,984 25 Tioga 6,619 15 Tompkins 7,704 11 Ulster 19,624 70 Warren 7,699 20 Washington 7,083 31 Wayne 10,794 50 Westchester 150,068 234 Wyoming 5,566 18 Yates 2,075 2

Yesterday, 49 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 46,806. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence County New Deaths Albany 1 Allegany 1 Bronx 1 Broome 2 Chemung 3 Chenango 1 Erie 8 Essex 2 Genesee 1 Greene 1 Kings 3 Livingston 1 Madison 1 Monroe 3 Nassau 2 Niagara 1 Oneida 3 Onondaga 1 Orange 1 Queens 2 Rensselaer 1 Saratoga 2 Suffolk 3 Warren 1 Washington 1 Westchester 1 Wyoming 1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 12 years and older for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis, with 10 sites open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our new website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

