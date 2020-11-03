15 Auburn Police officers quarantine after 2 officers test positive for COVID-19

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Fifteen Auburn Police officers are now in quarantine after two officers tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Chief Shawn Butler, one officer tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 26.

After contact tracing was done through the Cayuga County Health Department and the Auburn Community Hospital, several officers were required to quarantine. They had worked the same shifts as the officer who tested positive.

After those officers were tested, one more officer tested positive, according to Butler.

The two officers who have tested positive have minor symptoms, Butler said. He didn’t give any names of the officers who tested positive or those who are in quarantine due to privacy laws.

Those 15 officers do make up Butler’s entire patrol team during the day, so he has had to adjust.

Auburn Police have had to use PPE when social distancing in public isn’t feasible. This has been going on since the pandemic started in March, Butler said.

Since the week of Oct. 19, they have had stronger measures in place because of the rise of cases in the county. These measures include wearing a mask at all times and N95 masks when in direct contact with someone, like during an arrest.

The officers also have to wear masks inside the Market Street station unless they are in their own office. Public access to the building has also been stopped.