16 Mynderse Academy students in quarantine after attending a gathering where one person tested positive for COVID-19

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Sixteen students from Mynderse Academy in Seneca Falls are under a quarantine mandate for 14 days after they went to a social gathering where one person later tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter posted on the school’s website, Superintendent Jeramy Clingerman said, “The confirmed case is not associated with our District, and at this time, we are unaware of any confirmed cases within our school community. This will not impact our in-person learning, and students will still report to our school buildings tomorrow.”

The Seneca County health Department is using contact tracing to contact all families involved with the potential exposure. If the Health Department hasn’t contacted you, there is no action required.

