18 nursing home residents catch COVID-19 from asymptomatic Loretto employee

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 18 people living on the same floor of the Loretto Health & Rehabilitation building off Brighton Avenue have become infected with COVID-19 from an asymptomatic employee.

The 18 people have been moved to a COVID-specific isolation unit within the Loretto campus, according to a spokesperson.

Due to Syracuse’s designation in a “yellow zone,” nursing home employees are required by New York State to be tested twice a week.

The spokesperson, Julie Sheedy, tells NewsChannel 9 that the employee likely caught the virus in between testing days.

Loretto is making all workers wear medical gowns, gloves and face shields while working with residents as a precaution.

“We’ve strongly advocated that staff do not travel or have large gatherings over the holidays in accordance with the CDC requirements,” Sheedy says.

Over the spring, nursing homes experienced a deadly spread of the virus within their buildings, blamed on the spread by workers who had no way to tell they were sick without symptoms.

Sheedy adds, “This comes back to community spread. We NEED the community to follow safety guidelines as this virus is continuing to spike in our community. Wear your mask, social distance, wash your hands, and stay home whenever possible. When there are spikes in community spread which we’re experiencing now in our County, the potential for this scenario increases.”