1st death related to COVID-19 in Onondaga County

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department has confirmed the first death from COVID-19 in the county.

I am deeply saddened for the family of this individual who are experiencing this loss. This sad news proves how important it is to take measures to protect ourselves, our families, and our community. This individual was an elderly hospitalized patient, so there are no risks of exposure to the general public. For reasons of medical privacy, the Department will not be releasing additional information, Dr. Indu Gupta – Onondaga County Commissioner of Health

There will be a representative available at Ryan McMahon’s 3 p.m. press conference to answer questions surrounding the death.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.