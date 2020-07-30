1st dog that tested positive for COVID-19 dies in New York

by: Johan Sheridan

NEW YORK (AP) — A German shepherd that was the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in a dog in the U.S. has died in Staten Island.

The family that owned Buddy tells National Geographic that the 7-year-old shepherd developed breathing problems in mid-April after a family member had been sick with COVID-19. A veterinarian tested Buddy in May and found him positive for the virus. The dog was euthanized on July 11 after his health had severely declined.

Blood tests indicated Buddy had cancer. It’s unknown if the coronavirus played a role in his illness.

