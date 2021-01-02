2 Cayuga Co. officials recommending school districts do online learning until 3rd week in January

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two Cayuga County officials are recommending that all school districts in the county use online learning only until the third week of January.

Cayuga County Public Health Director Kathleen Cuddy and Chair of the Legislature Aileen McNabb-Coleman are issuing this recommendation due to the increase of positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the county.

“Although school-aged children are not often associated with the spread of this virus, many schools experienced closures due to inadequate staffing available because of positive COVID-19 cases and quarantines of faculty and staff in our school districts.”

Both officials believe that waiting three weeks past New Year’s Day will allow the county to better identify and monitor case increases. They also believe this will allow for more vaccines to be administered.

“Although the decision to move to remote-only instruction creates widespread impact on the lives of our families and employers, we have to exercise patience and good judgment until we see a decrease in our positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations locally.”