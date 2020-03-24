2 drive-thru COVID-19 test sites closed in Oneida Co.

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two drive-thru testing sites in Oneida County have been closed.

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente said the locations — in Rome and New Hartford — closed as health officials are running short of testing equipment as well as personal protective equipment.

Most of the patients that were tested through the remote sites were outpatients that were not severly ill and being managed at home. So, all of those patients, including those that have minor symptoms, should be isolated at home for 14 days. Monitoring your symptoms; temperatures, cough, shortness of breath or any of those types of symptoms. Stay home, monitor them as you would any other type of viral infection. Phyllis Ellis – Director at the Oneida County Health Department

Mohawk Valley Health is now preparing for a surge in patient volumes and developing a surge plan that is required by the New York State Department of Health.