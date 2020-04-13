2 new deaths from COVID-19 in Onondaga County

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced Monday that two more people have died from COVID-19.

In his daily briefing, McMahon said both victims were women. One woman was in her 70s and the other was in her 80s.

The total number of deaths in Onondaga County from COVID-19 stands at 11, as of Monday. The total number of cases in the county is now at 520, which is up 26 from Sunday.

In one piece of good news, the trend of active cases seems to have leveled off some, a sign McMahon said that social distancing is having an impact on the spread of the disease.

McMahon said that the spread of the disease and reports of new cases are a result of spread within the county and not an introduction of the disease from outside sources.

