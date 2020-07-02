2 people who attended Syracuse party that ended in shooting test positive for COVID-19

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — On Saturday, June 20, hundreds of people who attended an outdoor party on Syracuse’s near westside fled for their lives when rival gang members opened fire, killing one bystander and wounding eight others.

Now those who survived the shootout have something else to worry about. Two people who attended the gathering have tested positive for COVID-19.

If you were one of the attendees, the Onondaga County Health Department says you should self-monitor for symptoms.

If symptoms do develop, stay home and call your doctor for further guidance. If you are elderly, have underlying medical conditions, or are immunocompromised, call your doctor early even if your illness is mild. In an emergency call 911.

Onondaga County is conducting COVID-19 testing tomorrow in the parking lot of the OnCenter from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. You can call 315-464-2582 option 0 to register in advance.

The party was held between 4:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. at Performance Park at Marcellus and Wyoming Streets.

An official of the Near Westside Initiative, a non profit group, who had given permission for the event despite restrictions on mass gatherings, resigned shortly after the shootings.

Earlier Thursday three people were arrested in connection with the shooting.

