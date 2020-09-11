21 new COVID-19 cases in Oswego, hotline open this weekend

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego County now has their highest number of active COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in the middle of March.

On Friday, the Oswego County Health Department announced 21 new cases of the virus. 20 of the cases are from SUNY Oswego and one is from an assisted living facility.

“The Oswego County Health Department is closely working with the state Department of Health to address the increase of positive cases in the county,” said Jiancheng Huang, Oswego County’s Health Director. “It is critical that residents everywhere follow the re-opening guidelines. We all must wear our face masks and be diligent about handwashing and maintaining social distance to avoid an outbreak.”

The county now has 92 active cases, more than it had at any time during the pansedmic.

Due to the increase in cases and more people asking questions about the virus, the Oswego County Health Department will have its hotline open Saturday, September 12 and Sunday, September 13 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. The number to call is 315-349-3330. The hotline will also be open Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Localsyr.com has tracked COVID 19 cases in CNY since the start of the pandemic. You can see Oswego County’s data below.

