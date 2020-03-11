21 people now under precautionary quarantine in Onondaga County

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Executive now reports that 21 people are under precautionary quarantine across the county.

Ryan McMahon offered the updated number on Wednesday during a live interview on “Ted and Amy in the Morning” on radio station 93Q.

The number was confirmed to NewsChannel 9 by the Onondaga County Deputy Executive.

The count of 21 people is up from the 19 people reported on Tuesday.

None of the 21 people are showing any symptoms of the virus, but are voluntarily quarantining based on recent travel history.

On Monday, Onondaga County’s health commissioner said most of the quarantined people traveled back from China.

The three people who’ve been tested in Onondaga County for COVID-19 had results that came back negative. There has still yet to be a confirmed case in Onondaga County or its neighboring counties. The closest confirmed case to Syracuse is in Saratoga County.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9