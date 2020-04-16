22 million people have filed for unemployment in the last month

(WSYR-TV) — Another 5 million workers filed for unemployment benefits last week.

The U.S. Department of Labor said the total of Americans who have filed for unemployment in the last four weeks is now at 22 million.

This is the largest and most dramatic rise in claims on record since the department began tracking in 1967.

And it comes as no surprise as businesses remain closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

As part of its Economic Relief package, Congress expanded unemployment benefits to include an extra $600 a week in addition to what is given by the state.