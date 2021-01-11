25 Auburn firefighters receive training to help with vaccinations

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Friday, 25 Auburn firefighters received training to help with COVID-19 vaccinations.
They are now “EMT Vaccinators” and will help the health department deliver vaccines to community members.
On Monday, two firefighters administered vaccines at BOCES during the vaccine clinic.
You can check the Cayuga County Health Department’s Facebook page for more information on vaccine clinics and appointments.
