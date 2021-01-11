25 Auburn firefighters receive training to help with vaccinations

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Auburn Fire Department Fire Lt. Patrick Whelan vaccinates Sean Feeney at Cayuga County Health Department’s COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic held at BOCES. (Courtesy of the Auburn Fire Department)

Interactive Coronavirus Maps

Click here for Interactive Coronavirus Maps

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Friday, 25 Auburn firefighters received training to help with COVID-19 vaccinations.

They are now “EMT Vaccinators” and will help the health department deliver vaccines to community members.

On Monday, two firefighters administered vaccines at BOCES during the vaccine clinic.

  • Auburn Fire Department Fire Lt. Patrick Whelan vaccinates Sean Feeney at Cayuga County Health Department’s COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic held at BOCES. (Courtesy of the Auburn Fire Department)
  • Auburn Firefighter/EMT Mike Dahl vaccinating Jamie Shavers during Cayuga County Health Department’s COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic held at BOCES. (Courtesy of the Auburn Fire Department)

You can check the Cayuga County Health Department’s Facebook page for more information on vaccine clinics and appointments.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected