25 Auburn firefighters receive training to help with vaccinations

Auburn Fire Department Fire Lt. Patrick Whelan vaccinates Sean Feeney at Cayuga County Health Department’s COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic held at BOCES. (Courtesy of the Auburn Fire Department)

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Friday, 25 Auburn firefighters received training to help with COVID-19 vaccinations.

They are now “EMT Vaccinators” and will help the health department deliver vaccines to community members.

On Monday, two firefighters administered vaccines at BOCES during the vaccine clinic.

Auburn Firefighter/EMT Mike Dahl vaccinating Jamie Shavers during Cayuga County Health Department’s COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic held at BOCES. (Courtesy of the Auburn Fire Department)

You can check the Cayuga County Health Department’s Facebook page for more information on vaccine clinics and appointments.