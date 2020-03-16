2nd confirmed case of coronavirus announced in Onondaga County

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon has announced that there is a second confirmed case of coronavirus in the county.

The individual is the husband of the first case that was announced on Monday morning.

The patient has been in isolation at home. This finding was not unexpected due to close contact with his wife. This transmission demonstrates why it is so important to practice personal protection measures and social distancing. Most important I want to remind the community that this is the time to come together, stay calm and not let the anxiety of the situation win. Take a minute to check on your neighbor, your loved ones as well as yourself Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon

The Office of the County Executive gave the following tips on how to stop the spread of COVID-19:

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth

Stay home when you are sick

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and throw the tissue in the trash immediately

Clean and disinfect frequently touched items and surfaces

If you have symptoms of the coronavirus, call your doctor and stay home.

The symptoms can be a fever, cough and/or difficulty breathing.

Your doctor will order a test if they believe you have the virus.

You can find accurate information on the virus on the Onondaga County Health Department website and the New York State Department of Health website.

There is also a NYSDOH coronavirus hotline, which you can reach at 1-888-364-3065.

You can also find information about the virus on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

