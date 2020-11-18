2nd COVID-19 related death confirmed in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County Public Health reported the second death in Jefferson County related to COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The first death in the county related to the virus occurred on July 30, 2020.

Eleven new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, bringing the county’s updated total to 509 positive cases.

The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County and are provided by Jefferson County Public Health:

30,793 total tests

30,284 negative results

509 positive results

403 individuals recovered

635 individuals in mandatory quarantine

426 individuals in precautionary quarantine

101 individuals in mandatory isolation

3 hospitalizations

2 COVID-19 related deaths

The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.

A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.

Jefferson County continues to participate with New York State to manage the outbreak of COVID-19.