2nd death from COVID-19 in Onondaga Co. confirmed

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There has now been a second death from COVID-19 in Onondaga County.
According to Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon, the individual was a woman in her 60s with underlying medical conditions.
The Onondaga County Health Department will not release any more information due to privacy concerns.
