3 possible COVID-19 exposures in Oneida County

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department is alerting residents to three potential COVID-19 exposures from last week.

If you may have been affected by any of the following exposures, you are asked to monitor yourself for symptoms for 14 days.

An individual who attended the Dao Trang Minh Dang Quang Temple located at 190 Riverside Drive in Utica on July 19 has tested positive for COVID-19. This person did not wear a mask during chanting.

On July 23 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 was shopping at the Price Chopper located on Commercial Drive in New Hartford. The customer was wearing a mask.

On July 24 from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 was at the Colonial Laundromat on Genesee Street in Utica. This person was wearing a mask.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or a runny nose, nausea, vomiting, and/or diarrhea.

If symptoms occur, contact your primary care provider for further guidance on testing. If you are a high-risk individual, contact your doctor even if symptoms are mild.