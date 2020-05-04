Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

3 potential exposures to COVID-19 in Utica

Coronavirus
UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department is alerting residents of 3 new possible COVID-19 exposures in Utica.

On April 29, 2020, an Oneida County resident who has tested positive for COVID-19 was at the Fastrac located at 384 N. Genesee Street in Utica between 10 a.m. and 10:15 a.m.

On May 1, 2020, an Oneida County resident who has tested positive for COVID-19 was at the BJ’s located at 400 River Road in Utica between 4 p.m. and 4:15 p.m.

An employee at the Walmart located 710 Horatio Street in Utica who has tested positive for COVID-19 worked the 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. shift from April 27 to May 3, 2020.

In all 3 cases, the person was wearing a mask. Anyone at these locations should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 and contact their primary care doctor if any symptoms develop.

