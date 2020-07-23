3 strikes and you’re fined for Madison County businesses not enforcing mask rule on employees

In this Thursday, May 28, 2020, photo, an employee at Bruce’s Candy Kitchen ring up a customer’s purchases from behind a protective plastic shield as both wear face masks due to the coronavirus in Cannon Beach, Ore. With summer looming, Cannon Beach and thousands of other small, tourist-dependent towns nationwide are struggling to balance fears of contagion with their economic survival in what could be a make-or-break summer. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus)

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Madison County announced on Thursday that it will begin a three-strike rule for businesses when it comes to employees wearing face coverings when they are in contact with the public.

At the July 14 Board of Supervisors meeting, the board gave their approval for the three-strike enforcement policy to the Madison County Department of Health (MCDOH).

When a complaint is received, the Madison County Health Department will do as follows:

STRIKE 1: Businesses will receive a phone call and be educated on the existing policies.

STRIKE 2: Businesses will be visited by either a member of the Health Department or Sheriff’s Office and will be once again educated on the policies and importance of face coverings.

STRIKE 3: Businesses will receive a fine beginning at $500.

Governor Andrew Cuomo has required New Yorkers to wear face coverings in public since mid-April.

“Wearing a face covering is one of the best defenses we have against COVID-19,” says Madison County Public Health Director Eric Faisst. “We have said for months now, and continue to ask people to wear their face coverings when they are unable to maintain social distancing. Please remember anyone over the age of two should wear a face covering. Because many people can be infectious but not show symptoms, wearing a mask not only protects you but others from you, should you be infected.”

