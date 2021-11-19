305 COVID-19 cases and two new deaths for Onondaga County

(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County has 305 new COVID cases and two more residents died Thursday, according to County Executive Ryan McMahon.

.@OnondagaCounty Covid 19 update 305 new cases. 1389 active cases, 18% 0-11 years old. We have 120 residents in the hospital with 25 in the ICU(76%unvaccinated) Sadly we have lost too neighbors Female 80ees, Male 90ees with underlying conditions. — County Executive Ryan McMahon (@CEJRyanMcMahon) November 19, 2021

McMahon, who tweeted out the update Friday, also noted the latest victims, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 90s, both had underlying conditions.

Of the 1389 active cases, 18% of them are children 0-11 years old. Plus, 25 of the 120 residents in the hospital are in the ICU; with 76% unvaccinated.

This latest update comes off the heels of the announcement that a woman in her 20s, who also had underlying conditions, passed away this week.