305 COVID-19 cases and two new deaths for Onondaga County

(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County has 305 new COVID cases and two more residents died Thursday, according to County Executive Ryan McMahon.
McMahon, who tweeted out the update Friday, also noted the latest victims, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 90s, both had underlying conditions.
Of the 1389 active cases, 18% of them are children 0-11 years old. Plus, 25 of the 120 residents in the hospital are in the ICU; with 76% unvaccinated.
This latest update comes off the heels of the announcement that a woman in her 20s, who also had underlying conditions, passed away this week.