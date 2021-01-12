32 residents die from COVID-19 at Auburn nursing home, 46 recovered Tuesday morning

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to a spokesperson with Loretto, 32 residents have died from COVID-19 at The Commons on St. Anthony in Auburn.
As of Tuesday, Jan. 12, the nursing home has 104 active cases, 47 employees on quarantine, and 32 deaths. They also had 46 residents who were successfully recovered on Tuesday morning.
“Our team is always deeply affected by any loss of life, and our hearts are with the families of these individuals… We urge everyone to get the vaccine as soon as it is available to them and until then we MUST continue to follow safety guidelines.”
To combat this outbreak, they are testing residents and staff. They are also vaccinating them on a voluntary basis.
As of last week, around 80% of the residents had gotten their first COVID-19 shot. They had also had just over half of their staff receive their first dose, with the goal of vaccinating more workers this week.
